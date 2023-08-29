Which Red Sox players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers cross in one of the intersections of the August 29 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 149 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Fortunately, there are a number of answers to choose from as there’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises over the decades.

A total of 136 players have proudly donned both jerseys and this article will walk you through some of those names to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29: Which Red Sox players have also played for the Rangers?

Nathan Eovaldi seems to be the people’s choice for the Red Sox - Rangers intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid - with 20% of participants going for the right-hander at the time of writing - and one can understand why.

Eovaldi locked in a two-year deal with the Rangers last offseason following a five-season spell with the Red Sox. He was part of Boston’s 2018 World Series-winning squad.

Former 3B Adrián Beltré is another excellent shout for this intersection. The Rangers Hall of Famer spent eight seasons with the franchise between 2011 and 2018. Prior to that, Beltré played one solitary campaign (2010) for the Red Sox.

If you are searching for an even rarer answer, look no further than Pat Mahomes - no, not the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, but his father.

Mahomes Sr. used to be an accomplished major league flamethrower and played for six MLB teams during his career - including brief stints with the Red Sox (1996-97) and Rangers (2001).

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

