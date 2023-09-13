Which Red Sox players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

The Boston Red Sox have been paired with the Cincinnati Reds in one of the intersections of the Sept.13 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises over the years. In total, 208 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, have no fear. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13: Which Red Sox players have also played for the Reds?

The most popular shout for the Red Sox - Reds intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Bronson Arroyo. At the time of writing, 28% of participants have gone with the former pitcher.

The Red Sox claimed Arroyo off waivers in 2003, who slowly made his way up the pecking order of their bullpen. He was part of the Red Sox’s 2004 World Series-winning championship squad. In 2006, Arroyo was traded to the Reds, where he would go on to spend the majority of his career.

He spent eight seasons in Cincinnati before returning again in 2017, this time on a minor league deal. In between, Arroyo had a brief stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks, during which he suffered a torn UCL and had to undergo the dreaded Tommy John procedure.

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall is another valid answer for this intersection. The 2021 NL RBI leader spent four seasons with the Reds (2015-18). Duvall joined the Red Sox only last offseason after spells with the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

If you are looking for a rarer answer, Sean Casey may just be your pick. The current New York Yankees hitting coach, during his playing days, played eight seasons for the Reds (1998-2005) and one solitary campaign for the Red Sox (2008), which is enough to see him qualify for this intersection.

Other possible answers include:

Andy Abad

Jimmy Anderson

Pete Appleton

Casper Asbjornson

Steve Avery

Joe Azcue

Burke Badenhop

Bob Bailey

Jimmy Barrett

Matt Batts

Stan Belinda

Mark Bellhorn

Todd Benzinger

Damon Berryhill

Hal Bevan

Dante Bichette

Tom Bolton

Joe Bowman

Darren Bragg

Jack Bushelman

Bud Byerly

Marlon Byrd

Orlando Cabrera

Mike Cameron

