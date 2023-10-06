Which Red Sox players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers October 6

Fans' favorite online puzzle game is back with the 187th MLB Immaculate Grid to test the knowledge of baseball admirers. This time they chose nine-time World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox.

The century-old club has given many stars to the diamond world. There is a long list of players who have achieved this feat for the Red Sox. Among the 25 players from the list, Rafael Devers is the most recent member who contributed a 100+ RBI season to the team and is a solid answer for today's Immaculate Grid.

Dominican star Rafael Devers debuted for the Boston in 2017. The 26-year-old has attained the 100+ RBI feat three times in his seven-year major league career. He got 115 RBIs in 2019, 113 in 2021 and 100 RBIs this year.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6: Other Red Sox players who have recorded 100+ RBI in a season

Ex-Boston star Xander Bogarts spent 10 seasons with the Red Sox and is another great answer for today's Immaculate Grid. The 30-year-old infielder scored an average of 110 RBIs in 2018 and 2019.

Now Dodgers star Mookie Betts debuted with the Red Sox in 2014 and played six seasons for them. The 30-year-old right fielder added 113 and 102 RBIs in his stats for two years consecutively, in 2016 and 2017.

Another probable answer could be Boston legend David Ortiz who spent 14 seasons with the club and reached more than 100 RBIs in a season ten times throughout his career. He has an average RBI of 118 between 2003 to 07, 2010, and 2013 to 2016.

Red Sox legend Manny Ramírez, could be the answer fans are searching for. In his 19-year-long professional career, he spent eight seasons in Boston. Manny has an average of 119 RBIs in a season between 2001-02, 03, 04-05 and 2006

Other notable players like J.D. Martinez, Dwight Evans and Jason Bay also could be the probable answer to the second row of the grid as they all had achieved this record with the Red Sox.