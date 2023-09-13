Which Red Sox players have won Rookie of the Year award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13

The Boston Red Sox are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 13 MLB Immaculate Grid. The 9x World Series champions have been paired with the ‘Rookie of the Year’ accolade in one of today’s intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming to solve today’s puzzle will need to name one former Red Sox player who has won the prestigious award.

This intersection can be a tad challenging, as only six players in franchise history have been crowned ROTY.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 13: Which Red Sox players have won Rookie of the Year award?

Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia won Rookie of the Year in 2007. To this day, he remains the last Red Sox player to accomplish the feat.

Pedroia was one of the highlights of Boston’s 2007 World Series-winning campaign. He endured a slow start, but by the end of the season, his slash line read .317/.380/.442/.823 with 8 home runs and 39 doubles. Patience is indeed the key sometimes. Pedroia won AL MVP the following year.

Former shortstop Nomar Garciaparra spent the majority of his career with the Red Sox. He burst onto the scene by winning Rookie of the Year in 1997. He slashed .306/.342/.534/.875, which also earned him eight place in MVP voting that year.

Another Red Sox Hall of Famer, Fred Lynn, had arguably the most memorable rookie season of all time. In 1975, Lynn won ROTY, AL MVP, a Gold Glove and played a starring role in his team’s run to the World Series, where they fell short against the Reds.

Other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Carlton Fisk - 1972

Don Schwall - 1961

Walt Dropo - 1950

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.