Which Rockies players have also been Silver Sluggers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

Every day, baseball fans can attempt a brand new Immaculate Grid challenge. The Baseball Reference game has quickly become one of the best ways for fans to test their knowledge of the game.

The Immaculate Grid follows a simple and uniform format. Three clues are given on the x-axis, with another three given on the y-axis. It is then up to users to take the clues into account to try and populate the squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On Sept. 2, the Immaculate Grid asked which Colorado Rockies players have also won a Silver Slugger Award during their time with the team.

Colorado Rockies Silver Sluggers | MLB Immaculate Grid September 2

In 2005, the Colorado Rockies selected shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with their seventh overall pick in the draft. Two seasons later, Tulowitzki was lighting in up. The California native hit .291/.359/.479 with 24 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2007, finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year runner up.

In 2010, he hit .315/.381/.568 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs to capture his first career Silver Slugger, a feat he achieved again in the succeeding season.

Second baseman Trevor Story was the most recent member of the Rockies to earn himself a Silver Slugger. Story achieved the honor after both his 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2018, Story hit .291 with 37 home runs and 108 RBIs, while maintaining a .291 average.

The next season, Story put up slightly lower numbers, but still won his second Silver Slugger. Many credit his performances during this time as a major factor contributing to his six-year, $140 million 2022 contract with the Boston Red Sox.

First baseman Todd Helton is regarded as the best player in Rockies history. He spent his entire 17-year career with the team, and holds the franchise record in home runs, RBIs, hits, doubles, games and walks.

In 2000, Helton led the league in hits, doubles, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging, but still did not win the MVP. Thankfully, Helton garnered Silver Sluggers for four straight seasons between 2000 and 2003, making him eligible for today's Grid.

Current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman and 2022 NL MVP finalist Nolan Arenado was a sparkplug for the Rockies during his time there. In 2015 and 2016, Arenado led the league in home runs and RBIs, posting a cumulative 83 home runs and 163 RBIs during that period of time. Additionally, Arenado won a Silver Slugger in every season between 2015 and 2018.