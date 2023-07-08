The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 8 has sparked a wave of excitement among baseball enthusiasts.

This engaging game continues to captivate fans with its unique challenges, and the latest puzzle focuses on San Francisco Giants players who have won the MVP award in their careers.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, the puzzle presents participants with the task of correctly identifying Giants players who have achieved this prestigious honor.

With nine opportunities to fill in each square, fans are required to rely on their deep knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and the notable achievements of individual players.

Solving the puzzle demands a keen understanding of the San Francisco Giants' rich heritage and the exceptional talents who have graced their roster over the years.

Here's a list of a few San Francisco Giants players who have won the MVP award in their careers,

Willie Mays: The legendary Willie Mays won the MVP award twice as a member of the San Francisco Giants, in 1954 and 1965. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball history.

Barry Bonds: Bonds, known for his power-hitting prowess, won the MVP award a remarkable seven times as a San Francisco Giant, with wins in 1990, 1992-93, 2001-04.

Buster Posey: Posey, the accomplished catcher, earned the MVP honor in 2012, following a standout season where he played a crucial role in leading the San Francisco Giants to a World Series championship.

Kevin Mitchell: Mitchell had a stellar season in 1989, winning the MVP award as a Giant. He made significant offensive contributions, helping the team secure a National League pennant.

Jeff Kent: Kent, a key contributor to the Giants during his tenure, won the MVP award in 2000. He was a consistent offensive force, providing power and running production from the second base position.

Other San Francisco Giants players who have won the MVP award

MVP award in MLB

Orlando Cepeda: Cepeda, known as "Baby Bull," won the MVP award in 1967. He displayed exceptional hitting ability and contributed significantly to the Giants' success that season.

Willie McCovey: McCovey, a prominent figure in San Francisco Giants' history, was named MVP in 1969. He was a formidable power hitter and a beloved figure among Giants fans.

Freddy Sanchez: Sanchez won the MVP award in 2006 while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, showcasing his hitting prowess and defensive skills as a second baseman.

