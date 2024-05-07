Which St. Louis Cardinals player has 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 7, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid put forward a bit of a challenge for baseball enthusiasts. While ardent fans of the game tackled the challenge, we have all the answers covered for today's edition of the popular quiz game.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs?

Two-time World Series winner Aroldis Chapman is one of the most prominent names among active players to have played for both teams in the MLB.

Which Cincinnati Reds player has a 200+ hits batting season?

Former World Series MVP Pete Rose is the most popular pick among players for this query due to the iconic slugger's glorious stint with the Reds.

The 17-time All-Star spent nearly two decades with the team and managed 200+ hits in nine seasons.

Which player has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds?

Former World Series winner Bronson Arroyo is one of the players to have pitched for the Reds in the MLB. The All-Star pitcher had a nine-year stint with the team before moving to Arizona and returning for a brief stint in 2017.

Which player has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs?

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, currently serving the Los Angeles Dodgers, has played for both the aforementioned teams.

Heyward had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2015 before joining the Chicago Cubs, where he was part of the World Series-winning team in 2016.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a 200+ hits batting season?

MLB icon and future Hall of Fame contender Albert Pujols is one of the most obvious choices for this puzzle. The three-time MVP registered 212 hits during the 2003 season for the Cardinals.

Which player has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals?

St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite Adam Wainwright is the most popular pick among players for this query.

The former World Series-winning pitcher spent his entire 18-year-long MLB career with the Cardinals before announcing his retirement in 2023.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago Cubs?

Former NLCS MVP Jon Lester is one of the most prominent names to feature for both teams.

Following his two World Series-winning campaigns with the Boston Red Sox, the five-time All-Star had a brief sting with the Athletics before joining the Chicago Cubs.

Which Oakland Athletics player has a 200+ hits batting season?

Six-time All-Star Miguel Tejada played some of the best baseball for the Oakland Athletics after his MLB debut for the team in 1997. The two-time Silver Slugger winner registered 204 hits during his MVP campaign in 2002.

Which player has pitched for the Oakland Athletics?

Former Cy Young winner Barry Zito is the most popular pick among players for this query. The three-time All-Star pitcher spent seven years with the A's before his move to the San Francisco Giants, where he won the World Series in 2012.

