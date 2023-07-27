Which St. Louis Cardinals players have won the Gold Glove? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

In a short span of time, MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite. The game tests the knowledge of hardcore baseball fans on the MLB's brightest stars, both past and present.

In short, the Immaculate Grid is a 3 x 3 puzzle game that gives players hints to populate the chart. Three teams populate the y-axis, while two teams and a stat can be found on the y-axis. The objective is to populate the grid with MLB players who appeared for intersecting teams.

Recently acquired by Baseball Reference, the Grid is showing no signs of slowing down. On July 27, users were asked, among other things, to name at least one St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove winner.

The Gold Glove Award is awarded to a player at each position in both the AL and NL. To date, the St. Louis Cardinals have had 29 Gold Glove Award winners. However, some are more notable than others.

The first Cards pitcher to win a Gold Glove was Bobby Shantz. Shantz won the AL MVP pitching for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1952. Regarded as one of the best fielding pitchers ever, Shantz won a Gold Glove every season from 1957 to 1964, with distinctions of 1963 and 1964 as a member of the Cardinals. The Immaculate Grid also reminds us that Shantz, 97, is still alive.

A more recent player to be included in the July 27 edition of the Immaculate Grid is Brendan Donovan. The only utility man to win the Gold Glove in Cardinals history, Donovan won the 2022 distinction after appearing in at least seven games at every position except pitcher and catcher.

Although he may be remembered more for his later career as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen won three Gold Gloves with the Cards in 2003, 2004, and 2006. The third baseman was the most recent winner in his position for the Cardinals until Nolan Arenado won a Gold Glove in 2021 and 2022 for his play at the hot corner.

Last but not least, Yadier Molina's 9 Gold Gloves as a Cardinal is second only to shortstop Ozzie Smith, who won 11 Gold Gloves between 1982 and 1992. Molina, the brother of former Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose, was regarded as one of the best catchers in history. In 19 seasons for the Cards, Yadier Molina hit .277 with 176 home runs and 1022 RBIs.

Immaculate Grid takes fans down memory lane

While other teams mentioned in the July 27 Immaculate Grid include the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, the Cardinals appear to have the biggest names. By playing the grid, fans are able to test their knowledge, while recapturing the brilliance of some of the greatest players whose names have been lost to time.