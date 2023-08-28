Which Tigers players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

The August 28 MLB Immaculate Grid has asked fans to guess players who have featured for both the Detroit Tigers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Users have only nine guesses to fill up the 3x3 grid, and to mark off a cell, they must name a player who has represented both teams.

Throughout Major League Baseball, 52 players have played for both franchises. Albeit small, the list contains some high-profile names.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer from the fans, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, comes to mind first. He played for the Diamondbacks from 2008 to 2009 and then lent his arm to the Tigers from 2010 to 2014, maintaining a 3.9 ERA.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on August 28:

Other Tigers and Diamondbacks players

Switch-hitter Tony Clark has suited up for both teams. He was selected as an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2001, his final year in a Detroit uniform, representing them from 1995 to 2001 and accumulating a 12.2 WAR. Clark then went on to join the Diamondbacks in 2005, hitting a .255 BA before leaving in 2009.

Five-time All-Star Luis Gonzalez also played for the Detroit Tigers for a year in 1998 before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2006, rising to legend status in the organization's history. Gonzalez's game-winning hit in the final game of the 2001 World Series against the New York Yankees sealed the first and only Diamondbacks World Series win to date.

Jose Valverde, three-time All-Star, has also donned both jerseys, pitching for the Diamondbacks from 2003 through 2007 and then the Tigers from 2010 to 2013. Winning All-Star while playing for both teams, he boasts an incredible 3.30 ERA for both squads.

Other MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 28 can also include:

Mike Myers

Alex Avila

Willie Blair

Tyler Holton

Carson Kelly

J.D. Martinez

Damion Easley

Cody Ross

To know all the other Immaculate Grid answers, the Baseball Reference website is an invaluable resource. It provides detailed information and lists all 52 players who have represented the two franchises, even for a single inning.