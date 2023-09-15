Which Tigers players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 15

Immaculate Grid is an online baseball quiz game that releases a knew knowledge-testing puzzle everyday. With each challenge, fans can have the extent of their MLB knowledge tested to the limit.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. With nine squares to be populated with the names of MLB players, users must take into account the clues to add names at the intersecting points.

On September 15, one of the questions that the Immaculate Grid asked users was to name members of the Detroit Tigers who have won the MVP Award. While a total of eight players have done so in the past, let's look at some of the most prolific.

"Immaculate Grid 166 + Bonus Challenge. Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try to fill the grid using ONLY Hall of Famers!" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Detroit Tigers MVP winners | MLB Immaculate Grid September 15

Current Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander spent the first 13 years of his career with the Tigers. During that time, the 6-foot-5 right hander won a Rookie of the Year, was a three-time AL innings leader, and punched his ticket to six All-Star game. The best season of his career was undoubtedly 2011. That season, Verlander led MLB in wins, ERA, starts and innings pitched to capture both the AL MVP and the first of his three Cy Young Awards to date.

"Justin Verlander threw more innings in 2011-12 (489.1) than Tyler Glasnow has thrown in his 8-year career (471.1)" - And That's Baseball

Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera was the most recent Tiger to win MVP honors. In 2012, Miggy led MLB the AL in home runs, RBIs, and batting average to capture the AL Triple Crown. The following season, the first baseman put up a slashline of .348/.442/.636, leading MLB in all three categories. Moreover, he also hit 44 home runs and 139 RBIs to capture his second consecutive MVP Award. Cabrera, who won the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins, indicated before this season that 2023 would be his last.

Puerto Rican reliever Willie Hernandez added a cutter and screwball to his pitching arsenal as a member of the 1983 Philadelphia Phillies. A year later, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers, where he began to dominate. In 1984, Hernandez was the best reliever in baseball, closing out a league-best 68 games, and pitching to a 1.92 ERA to be named both the MVP and Cy Young winner. Following his retirement, he moved back home to Puerto Rico to work as a farmer.

#TBT to 1984, when Guillermo "Willie" Hernández closed out the World Series for us." - Detroit Tigers

Ty Cobb was the first-ever Detroit Tigers player to be awarded an MVP Award. "The Georgia Peach" did so in 1911 after leading the league in hits, runs, RBIs, steals and batting average. Credited with setting nearly 100 MLB records during his career, the center fielder spent his entire 24-year career with the Tigers, and led the league in batting average in more than half of those seasons.