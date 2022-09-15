While dating Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez said, "She's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met, and just an amazing light"

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez has been linked to many high-profile celebrities over the years since his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez, former New York Yankees star, had one of the longest dating relationships with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz. The couple was rumored to have dated for nearly a year from 2010 to 2011 but called it quits after a mutual decision.

In April 2012, Alex Rodriguez spoke to Insider about Diaz, saying:

“I don’t like talking about my relationships, but I will tell you about CD (Cameron Diaz). She's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met and just an amazing light."

However, the reason behind their breakup is still unknown. Diaz went on to marry American musician Benji Madden in 2015. A-Rod, on the other hand, has not yet settled down. He reportedly split from 25-year-old fitness model Kathryn Padgett, whom he dated for several months this year. Padgett was the first woman Rodriguez dated publicly after his breakup with ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez in 2021.

The split came two years after the couple got engaged in March 2019.

Rodriguez also revealed to PEOPLE when asked about his split from the "Charlie's Angels" star:

“I have a lot of love for Cameron, we’ll always be friends.”

Other notable celebrities A-Rod was linked to include Madonna, Torrie Wilson, and Kate Hudson. Rodriguez shares his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with his ex-wife.

Alex Rodriguez's career timeline in the MLB

A-Rod recorded 696 home runs, 2,084 RBIs and a batting average of .295. He was a 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP. He led the AL in home runs on five occasions. He won his only World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Alex Rodriguez made his debut back in 1994 with the Seattle Mariners. He played six seasons for the franchise, before joining the Texas Rangers and then moving on to the Yankees in 2004. Rodriguez was often in the headlines for both the right and wrong reasons. He is famously known not only for his on-field play but also for being found guilty of using PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs).

The 2005 and 2007 AL MVP finally called it a day in 2016, after more than two decades of service to the sport, where he cemented himself as one of the greatest players in the league's history. Since retirement, A-Rod has served as a special advisor for the Yankees and has become a successful businessman.

