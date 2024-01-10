Whit Merrifield Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for ex-Blue Jays star

Whit Merrifield is one of the most accomplished players remaining on the open market. The versatile slugger is an unrestricted free agent following his brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Although he'll soon turn 35, Whit Merrifield proved last year that age is just a number. Over the course of 145 games with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023, Merrifield posted a .272 batting average with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. This level of production, as well as his flexibility on defense, makes him an asset for many teams heading into the new year.

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for Whit Merrifield

#1 - The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites in the National League to make a deep run in the postseason. Merrifield could be a key addition for the Phillies as he can play in both the infield and outfield, which would give the club a flexible defender with above-average abilities at the plate.

The Philadelphia Phillies may also be intrigued by Merrifield's versatility in order to rest some of their veterans throughout the season, including Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos.

#2- The Chicago White Sox

Although the Chicago White Sox are entering a new era of their franchise, the club does have several needs on their current roster. Enter Merrifield's ability to play over the field. The club is currently in need of added depth in both right field and at second base, something that Merrifield could help address. Plus, his batting skills could help the White Sox in the top half of their order.

#3 - The Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been relatively quiet this offseason, much to the chagrin of fans. Merrifield could be the ideal addition for the club heading into the new season as they have a number of question marks surrounding their current lineup and defensive positioning.

The Red Sox did acquire Vaughn Grissom earlier this offseason from the Atlanta Braves, however, it remains to be seen how the club will approach Trevor Story this upcoming season given his injury track record. Merrifield could be an ideal option for the team given his defensive versatility.

