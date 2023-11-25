From Whit Merrifield to Shohei Ohtani, this MLB free-agency period is full of all types of players. It will be a busy few months for many teams that are looking to change their fortunes for the 2024 season.

While he often does not make many media appearances, Ohtani has been quiet since the season ended. However, this is by design, as he is not contracted to speak to the media now that he is a free agent.

Merrifled applauded Ohtani for forgoing any media talks while his future destination remains uncertain. It is a smart move, he believes, as he is the most-anticipated free agent the game has seen in a long time. Staying quiet during the offseason also greatly decreases the chances of any leaks happening:

"I think that's a pretty good move from Shohei," said Merrifield.

There is already much speculation without Shohei Ohtani saying anything.

The last thing anybody from Ohtani's camp wants are pointless rumors and leaks. Keeping the business between him and the interested teams is perhaps the smartest way to go about things.

Which teams are the frontrunners to sign Shohei Ohtani?

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics

While the Japanese superstar will not pitch in 2024 due to having a procedure done on his elbow a few months ago, he is still very valuable. Ohtani will be the team's DH until he can return to the mound in 2025.

One of the teams that reportedly has the best odds to sign the two-way phenom is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the two sides could agree on a 10-year, $520 million deal.

Another team that has come into the conversation is the Chicago Cubs. They are looking to change the course of their organization, and they just hired Craig Counsell as the team's new manager.

The San Francisco Giants are another team that sticks out. For whatever reason, they have had trouble landing stars in San Francisco. Given this failure, they could offer Ohtani a contract he just cannot reject.

While Ohtani is the biggest name on the board, he is not the only player teams will be fighting over this winter. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the top starting pitcher on the open market and has drawn interest from half the league according to the latest reports.

This free-agency period will be something MLB fans will not want to miss.

