Fans at Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field experienced a frightening and concerning incident on Friday when gunshots were fired around the stadium.

It is still unclear whether the shots came from inside or outside the stands but it has been reported that two people were wounded.

The club released a statement on social media confirming the shooting. A news release from the Chicago Police Department stated that a 42-year-old female and a 26-year-old female sustained wounds and the former required medical attention.

The incident has shined a light on MLB stadium security and especially the organization's handling of the situation. The episode happened midway through the game but that did not stop the action on the field. The game proceeded uninterrupted and was completed at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The game finished in a 12-4 victory for the Oakland Athletics.

Chicago fans were left frustrated and confused after the bizarre incident. Many turned to social media to voice their concerns:

Fans were clearly confused and were provided very little information after the shooting took place.

To make matters worse, the stadium monitor announced that the post-game concert featuring Vanilla Ice was canceled due to "technical issues." The concert was a big reason many of the 21,906 fans in attendance had paid for tickets.

The Chicago White Sox press conference set for Friday night was canceled

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease tosses the rosin bag before a game against the Oakland Athletics in Guaranteed Rate Field

The disturbance and the commotion that ensued on Friday is the latest in a string of bad press for the White Sox.

On the field, the team has struggled. They currently have one of the worst records in the American League (50-79). The front office also recently fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

It has been a frustrating year for the club and its fans and Friday's shooting only adds to the problems pilling up in the South Side.

The Chicago White Sox organization was expected to announce a press conference on Friday evening to provide more details, but that was later canceled.