White Sox’s former GM explains why Chris Sale, Jose Quintana deals were inevitable in 2016

The Chicago White Sox knew they had a great pitcher when they drafted Chris Sale in the 2010 MLB Draft. He went 13th overall after playing three years in college for Florida Gulf Coast University.

In 2012, the club went out and signed Jose Quintana to add to the rotation after a few years in the New York Mets organization.. He became a free agent after the 2011 season, and the two were the club's one-two punch for a while.

However, in 2016, the club's GM at the time, Rick Hahn, traded away Chris Sale for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz. A year later, they traded Quintana away for Dylan Cease, Matt Rose, Eloy Jimenez, and Bryant Flete.

"When we were stuck there in the middle, not winning consistently enough, we had a conversation with Jerry [Reinsdorf] and we were very honest, and we were like, 'We need to take a step back,'" said Hahn.

Hahn spoke about the decision to trade away two solid starting pitchers for their future. These two were not enough to change the direction of the club, so they tried to get as much value as they could for both.

The White Sox got some good value for the pitchers, but it was not enough to give them a good postseason run. With their new core, they were able to reach the postseason in 2020 and 2021, unable to win a round. And now the team is back to the drawing board.

"Ultimately, we had, perhaps, overestimated a little bit in terms of our players' growth. We obviously made some bets on some young players thinking they would grow into the level that we projected them to be" he added.

Chris Sale's wild protest to a throwback jersey strained his relationship with the White Sox in 2016

Chicago White Sox - Chris Sale (Photo via IMAGN)

During the 2016 season, the White Sox were set to face off against the Detroit Tigers on July 23, 2016. During this game, they were supposed to wear their throwback jerseys until Chris Sale got hold of them.

He grabbed a knife in the clubhouse and proceeded to cut up the jerseys. He was not a fan of the jersey overall, claiming they were uncomfortable. He was immediately sent home and then suspended for five games afterward.

The bizarre story instantly made headlines, and it did not help Sale's relationship with the front office. As the team was looking to improve overall, they decided it was time to cut ties with Sale and trade him.

