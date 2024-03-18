“White Sox won the trade” - Dylan Cease invites mockery after surrendering early home run on first Padres outing against LG Twins

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease started the game for the San Diego Padres against the LG Twins as part of the exhibition games ahead of the Seoul Series.

However, the right-handed pitcher surrendered a home run to Ji Ho on a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the second inning, which led to fans taking a jab at him on X/Twitter.

Fans declared "White Sox" as the winner in Dylan Cease's trade, as the Padres sent RHP Drew Thorpe (MLB Pipeline's No. 85 prospect; SD No. 5), OF Samuel Zavala (SD No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (SD No. 8), and RHP Steven Wilson in exchange for the pitcher.

"White Sox won the trade😭😭😭," one fan said.

"Cease is so overrated. Knew it," another quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Dylan Cease on his trade to the Padres ahead of Seoul Series

This offseason had a lot of ups and- downs in regards to Dylan Cease's trade rumors. The rumors that were almost confirmed at the start of the season were stalled due to the asking price of the Chicago White Sox, which many deemed too much for him.

However, just ahead of the Seoul Series, the Padres traded for him and asked him to pack his bags and reach South Korea.

“Very, very interesting timing to say the least,” Cease said (via Sports Illustrated). “It was crazy because it was figuring out the logistics and the team going to Korea, and that added huge wrinkle. It was a hectic day to say the least — exciting and hectic.”

After the trade was finalized, Cease reached Padres camp and had a decent workout session before getting on a flight to Seoul. He pointed out the Padres' willingness to go all in as a good indicator.

“It’s hard to argue that the Padres haven’t (had a) 110-percent effort to try to build a team that’s a championship-level team,” Cease said. “And to me, that’s really exciting, to show the willingness to go all out and to think big and take bold action.”

Cease struggled in 2023 but feels in a good spot ahead of the 2024 season.

"I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I feel like I’m locked in. I made some good adjustments. I mean, I’ve got a good feel right now. I’ve got a good command of everything."

In the ongoing game against the Twins, Dylan Cease pitched 2.0 innings for one run and two strikeouts. He is not expected to pitch in the Seoul Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

