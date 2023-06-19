Who are Aaron Hicks' parents Joseph and Jody Hicks? A glimpse into the personal life of Baltimore Orioles standout

Aaron Hicks found his new team in the Baltimore Orioles after being DFA'd by the New York Yankees. His parents are Joseph and Jody Hicks. Fans are curious to know about them.

Aaron Hicks was born on October 2, 1989, to Joseph and Jody Hicks in San Pedro, California. He also has an older brother named Joseph Hicks Jr.

Aaron Hicks's father Joseph Hicks Aaron Hicks in Baltimore Orioles v San Francisco Giants game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Joseph and Jody Hicks never wanted Aaron to become a baseball player. This is because his father was drafted by the San Diego Padres during the 1975 amateur draft. However, his career ended when he got hit in the left eye, thereby damaging his orbital bone. Joseph wanted his son to become a golfer rather than play baseball. He warned him that if he becomes a baseball player, he will have to deal with a lot of injuries.

However, Aaron was stubborn about playing baseball and his father had to eventually give in to his demands. He wanted his son to learn to hit with both his right and left hand, which he did easily. Now that Aaron has become an experienced baseball player, his father Joseph's disliking of the game has somewhat decreased.

Aaron's mother, Jody Hicks, likes to stay out of the limelight. However, she has talked about the connection between Joseph and Aaron. His parents continue to support him.

Aaron Hicks' personal life

Aaron Hicks and Austin Hayes Baltimore Orioles v Milwaukee Brewers game

Aaron Hicks is a veteran baseball player. He has played for a variety of teams. He grew up in Long Beach, California, and attended Woodrow Wilson Classical High School and later MLB's Urban Youth Academy.

Apart from playing baseball, Hicks continues to hold an interest in golf. He is an experienced golfer and has competed in many youth tournaments. He shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Knoles. His first son, Aaron Jr. was born in 2019 and his second son, Jaylen was born in 2020.

Aaron met and eventually married Cheyenne Woods in 2022. Their son, Jaxson was born in April 2022.

Poll : 0 votes