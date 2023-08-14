Who is Aaron Judge's agent, David Matranga? All about PSI Sports representative who helped secure $360,000,000 deal

In 2022, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge connected for 62 home runs over the course of the regular season. The figure was enough to set the single-season record for homers in a season, surpassing the 61 set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

Following the season, Judge was celebrated ad nauseam. He was named the AL MVP, easily beating out two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, and was also named the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014.

However, the biggest thing to come out of Aaron Judge's 2022 season was likely his contract. With a salary of $360 million spread across the next nine seasons, the signing instantly made Judge the highest-paid position player ever.

In December, Judge was boarding a flight to Hawaii with his wife Samantha when New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner texted him. Immediately, Judge knew to call his agents, Paul Odle and David Matranga, who work for PSI Management.

Judge's relationship with PSI goes all the way back to his time as a senior at Fresno State University in 2013. Although it was reported that the Yankees would not negotiate an eight-year, $320 million offer, Matrangas encouraged Judge to circumvent GM Brian Cashman, and liase directly with Steinbrenner.

Matranga was selected in the fifth round of the 1998 Draft by the Houston Astros. He hit a home run in six appearances with Houston in 2003 before playing one more game with the LA Angels in 2005. Following his retirement, Matranga made the move to working as an agent.

"Aaron Judge made his MLB debut seven years ago today" - Talkin' Yanks

Although PSI is not as widely known as other agency firms, it represents around 100 players across the MLB. Apart from Aaron Judge, some other notable names who are represented by PSI include Rob Refsnyder of the Boston Red Sox as well as well as former pitcher Doug Fister, among others.

New York Yankees fans have PSI to thank Aaron Judge

While many know that Judge was deep into talks with the San Francisco Giants last season, few are sure how close the superstar was to leaving the Yankees. However, PSI showed their ability to play hardball, and equip Judge with all of the nessecary tools that he needed to ensure a contract that works for everyone, and will keep him in the pinstripes for a long time to come.