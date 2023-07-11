Who is Adley Rutschman's sister, Josie Rutschman? Orioles hitter's sibling goes viral during Home Run Derby

During the Home Run Derby, it wasn’t just Adley Rutschman’s impressive performance that caught the attention of viewers. Many fans shifted their focus to Adley’s sister, Josie Rutschman, who was spotted cheering him on at T-Mobile Park.

Social media erupted with admiration for Josie, with some fans even declaring her the "winner" of the Home Run Derby. Her presence in the crowd became a topic of conversation, with fans expressing interest and humorously asking if she was single.

As the spotlight shone on Josie, her Instagram follower count began to rise, surpassing 10K followers.

A look into the life of Josie, Adley Rutschman’s sister.

Josie Rutschman is a very accomplished person herself. She studied biochemistry at Linfield University and graduated last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic she contributed by helping administer vaccines.

In an interview, Adley Rutschman spoke about his close relationship with Josie, emphasizing their shared sense of humor and energy when they are together.

Adley Rutschman impressed with his Home Run Derby performance.

During the Home Run Derby broadcast, ESPN’s camercas frequently focused on Josie, sometimes to the point of amusement. Fans on Twitter took notice of the numerous times Josie was shown on screen and joked about it.

While the attention on Josie during her brother’s Home Run Derby appearance garnered mixed reactions, it certainly had an impact on her social media presence, with the Instagram following increasing significantly.

Josie Rutschman became an unexpected highlight of the Home Run Derby, capturing the attention and curiosity of viewers as the cheered on her brother.

