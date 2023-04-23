Who is Adolis Garcia's brother? Meet the other MLB ballplayer in Rangers star's family

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, nicknamed "El Bombi," made history on Saturday with three home runs and 8 RBIs against the Oakland As. But did you know that his brother, Adonis Garcia, is a former professional baseball player? Here's all you need to know about Adonis.

Adonis Garcia Arrieta is a former Cuban professional baseball player who played as a third baseman. He began his career as a shortstop but later chose to play as both infield and outfield. Adonis played for Cuba's national baseball team in the 2009 World Port Tournament and later defected to the United States in 2011.

Adonis signed with the New York Yankees on May 12, 2012. While with the Yankees, he mostly played as an outfielder but was also the designated hitter in eight games. The Yankees released him in 2015.

He signed with the Atlanta Braves later in his career and spent most of his time on the team as a third baseman. However, he injured himself and underwent surgery on the ligament of his left ring finger.

During his career, Adonis Garcia also played for many other teams, including the LG Twins, Diablos Rojos del Mexico, Toros de Tijuana, and Generales de Durango.

Adonis Garcia's baseball career

Adonis Garcia at an Atlanta Braves game

Adolis Garcia's brother, Adonis Garcia, collected extensive experience in his baseball career. Having played for Cuba and the United States and in Mexico and South Korea, he developed impressive statistics for himself. In his MLB career, he had a batting average of .267 along with 29 home runs and batted in 110 runs.

As per his KBO statistics, Garcia developed a batting average of .339 with eight home runs and batted in 34 runs.

