Who is Alek Thomas' father, Allen? Taking closer look at Diamondbacks star outfielder's baseball lineage

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Alek Thomas has baseball in his blood, thanks to his father, Allen Thomas. Allen was the longtime director of strength and conditioning for the Chicago White Sox from 1995 to 2022.

He has worked with many great hitters, including Frank Thomas, Ozzie Guillen, and Paul Konerko. Allen was also a part of the team's magical World Series title run in 2005.

He and the team parted ways ahead of the 2022 season. The front office was weary of Allen Thomas' work after the team came down with a multitude of injuries during the 2021 season.

Allen Thomas could not be more proud of his son, Alek Thomas

Allen Thomas knows as well as anybody how tough it is to make it into the big leagues. Many players have the talent to stick, and you must do something special to stand out.

Alek Thomas was a two-sport athlete in high school. He initially committed to Texas Christian University to play both baseball and football. However, he would be drafted in the second round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He succeeded in the minor leagues, making the All-Star Futures Game in 2019. Thomas took the field with names like Royce Lewis, Nolan Jones, Nolan Gorman, and Gavin Lux. He was also a part of the Futures Game in 2021.

Alek Thomas would make his MLB debut on May 8, 2022. He was brought back up after seeing some time in the minors this season to work on his game.

On Friday, he was a big reason why the Diamondbacks took down the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS. Down two, his name was called on to pinch hit, and he delivered for his club.

It was a huge moment in the game and could be why this series takes a turn in favor of Arizona.