Who is Alex Speas? Rangers pitching prospect set to make MLB debut vs Rays

It's been a long and unlikely road to the MLB for Texas Rangers pitcher Alex Speas, who has been called up to the squad for the first time in his career. At 25 years old, it once appeared that Speas' dream of playing in the MLB would never come to fruition, however, the Rangers announced his promotion to the big club on Wednesday.

The Prospect Times @ProspectTimes



Photos by @bigedmachine1

Be sure to give him a follow. Alex Speas will become the 194th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB Debut.Photos by @bigedmachine1Be sure to give him a follow. pic.twitter.com/nsuAoM14Ps " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/nsuAoM14Ps

"Alex Speas will become the 194th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB Debut. Photos by @bigedmachine1. Be sure to give him a follow." - @ProspectTimes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A second-round draft pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Alex Speas was seen as one of the Rangers' top pitching prospects before a series of injuries derailed his budding career. After an inconsistent first few seasons in the minor leagues, the Speas was unable to play during the Covid-19 2020 regular season.

Once play was able to resume in 2021, Speas struggled in his time between Rookie-level and Double-A, posting an 11.15 ERA through 15.1 innings. Injury issues continued to plague him during the 2021 season, with Speas opting to walk away from baseball to coach high school baseball in North Carolina during the 2022 season.

LDF 💫 @WonyWomo Alex Speas making it to the majors is Movie Worthy stuff. 2nd round pick who’s career was OVER coaching HS ball until he decided to give it another go. Cruised through the minors and has absolutely tantalizing stuff. Should be much needed BP help

"Alex Speas making it to the majors is Movie Worthy stuff. 2nd round pick who’s career was OVER coaching HS ball until he decided to give it another go. Cruised through the minors and has absolutely tantalizing stuff. Should be much needed BP help" - @WonyWomo

However, after some time away from the game, Alex Speas set off on a comeback tour, returning to the Texas Rangers organization this season. It turned out to be a great decision by Alex, who dominated at both Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Though 36.0 innings combined at both levels, Speas posted a 1.00 ERA while also racking up 59 strikeouts in the process. During that time, Speas neared 100 mph with his fastball, which is another reason for the intrigue surrounding the pitcher upon his arrival in the MLB.

Alex Speas will be another intriguing addition to the Texas Rangers bullpen

Speas may not be the only move remaining for the Texas Rangers as they continue to bolster their bullpen. In recent weeks, the club traded for Aroldis Chapman, who was previously with the Kansas City Royals.

However, this may not be all for the Rangers, as the club has been linked to other relief pitchers as the MLB Trade Deadline continues to approach. One of the biggest names that the team has been linked to is Josh Hader, who remains one of the top closers in baseball.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault