Josh Hader Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Padres star relief pitcher

Last year, the San Diego Padres acquired Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in one of the biggest deals of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. Now, the elite closer may find himself on the market yet again if the Friars are unable to turn their season around before August 1st.

If Josh Hader is indeed on the market, there will likely be an endless line of suitors attempting to acquire the five-time All-Star. The closer is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which could result in the Padres trading him away this season instead of potentially losing him for nothing.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Josh Hader slams the door as the Padres snap the Mets 6-game winning streak! Josh Hader slams the door as the Padres snap the Mets 6-game winning streak! https://t.co/SH6p2KVzoM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Hader slams the door as the Padres snap the Mets 6-game winning streak!" - @TalkingFriars

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Hader if he is indeed made available by the San Diego Padres.

#1 - The New York Yankees could pursue Josh Hader on the trade market

The New York Yankees will undoubtedly be buyers at the trade deadline, which could see the team pursue Hader. While the Bronx Bombers have the likes of Clay Holmes and Michael King in their bullpen, they are not on the level of Hader.

Yankees @Yankees__Fan__ @TheKingSource Yankees i think will trade for bellinger and then add josh hader to the pen @TheKingSource Yankees i think will trade for bellinger and then add josh hader to the pen

"@TheKingSource Yankees i think will trade for bellinger and then add josh header to the pen" - @Yankees__Fan__

It remains to be seen if the Padres will be looking for a collection of prospects or veterans that can contribute this season. Either way, the Yankees will be able to provide both types of packages to San Diego.

#2 - The Texas Rangers are all-in

The Texas Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams in recent years on both the free agent and trade markets in their pursuit of their first World Series title. While the Rangers have one of the best teams in baseball, the closer position is something that could use an upgrade.

Texas has already begun to address its bullpen by acquiring Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royal, which shows their willingness to improve their pen.

#3 - The Atlanta Braves could become the World Series favorites if they land Josh Hader

The Atlanta Braves are arguably the best team in baseball as it is, however, if they are able to land Hader from San Diego, they could go to the next level. Currently, the Braves have Raisel Iglesias delivering out of the closing position, adding Hader to that mix could only help.

"The Atlanta Braves should pursue Josh Hader at the MLB Trade Deadline #Braves #Padres #mlbtraderumors #MLBTradeDeadline https://youtu.be/cCShuaPAwaM via @YouTube" - @tylerredmondtv

A two-headed monster of Hader and Iglesias could help secure the end of games for Atlanta as they look to secure their second World Series title in three seasons.

Poll : 0 votes