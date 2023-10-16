Who is Alyssa Nakken? Delving into personal life of potential Giants' history-maker

Alyssa Nakken, a former assistant coach, could be on the verge of making history with the San Francisco Giants. She is being interviewed for the vacant manager role after the firing of Gabe Kapler.

Ayssa Nakken is originally from Woodland, California, so she's a bit of a local. She graduated from Woodland High School in 2008. In high school, she played softball, basketball, and volleyball, so she's been around athletics for a long time.

She attended California State University, Sacramento, where she played college softball as the first baseman. She had a sterling .304 batting average and was named to the All-Pacific Coast Softball Conference all four years of school.

Nakken joined the Giants' baseball operations department as an intern in 2014. She began with the team on health and wellness programs. The following year, she earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco.

That is where she also worked as the CIO for the team. The Giants finally promoted her to the major league coaching staff in January of 2020. Her role as assistant coach made her the first full-time female coach in MLB history. Now, she's trying to become the first female manager in baseball history.

Alyssa Nakken looking to make history

Slowly but surely, women are being integrated into Major League Baseball. Kim Ng, who recently stepped down from her role with the Miami Marlins, was the first female GM hired in 2020.

The New York Yankees had a female minor league manager. Other teams have followed suit. No team has ever had their MLB club managed by anything other than a male, though. Alyssa Nakken would be the first if she's given the job.

Kai Correa is up against Alyssa Nakken

The San Francisco Chronicle stated that third base coach Mark Hallberg interviewed earlier this week, and other reports said that Kai Correa, the team’s bench coach and interim manager after Kapler was let go, also had an interview, so Nakken doesn't have a cakewalk to this role. She faces long odds to make history.