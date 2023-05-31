Who is Bert Neff? All about the man behind Alabama and Cincinnati baseball betting scandals

Bert Neff seems to be the common link between Alabama baseball and Cincinnati baseball. The two programs were shook by a betting scandal that resulted in the firing of Brad Bohannon, the Alabama baseball coach. Two staff members for the Bearcats were also terminated.

Multiple sources say that Bert Eugene Neff Jr. (his full name) placed wagers that raised concerns at the betting location in the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where the Reds play.

Nick Kelly @_NickKelly Bert Eugene Neff Jr. was the one on the phone with former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon and placed the bets in Cincinnati on UA-LSU in late April that got flagged, source with knowledge of situation confirms to @tuscaloosanews . SI was first to report Bert Eugene Neff Jr. was the one on the phone with former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon and placed the bets in Cincinnati on UA-LSU in late April that got flagged, source with knowledge of situation confirms to @tuscaloosanews. SI was first to report

This occurred prior to an Alabama-LSU baseball game on April 28. The surveillance cameras indicated that the bettor was in communication with Bohannon when he placed the bet, indicating that some sort of match-throwing was taking place.

The coach was fired less than a week later. Neff’s son, Andrew, is a pitcher on the Cincinnati baseball roster. He's there with his former high school teammate Tommy O’Connor as well.

All about Bert Neff, the bettor who may have gotten three coaches fired

Bert Neff was a former college pitcher at Louisville and Indiana in the 1990s and has been involved as a coach and administrator over the years with youth baseball in and around his area, with sources describing him as well connected with youth baseball and college baseball.

Bert Neff bet on Alabama-LSU

Neither school commented on the matter when asked, though they referred back to their outstanding statements regarding the matter from when it first arose. Neff did not respond to a request for comment from Sports Illustrated, either.

AP Sports @AP_Sports An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate investigations that led to the firings of coaches for Alabama and the Bearcats, 2 people familiar with the inquiries told the AP. apne.ws/aUs6BNo An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate investigations that led to the firings of coaches for Alabama and the Bearcats, 2 people familiar with the inquiries told the AP. apne.ws/aUs6BNo

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from gambling on "any sport in which the association sponsors a championship", so Bohannon and others were in clear violation.

