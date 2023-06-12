Who is Brusdar Graterol's wife, Allison Landa? A glimpse into the personal life of LA Dodgers pitcher

Brusdar Graterol is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Jan. 22, 2021, he completed an important milestone in his life when he married his girlfriend Allison Landa.

Landa was born on Dec. 25, 1997, to Oswaldo and Luisa Landa. She also has a sister named Diana Landa, who is a singer. She attended Cypress Lake High School. Furthermore, she also graduated from Florida SouthWestern State College.

Brusdar and Allison started dating each other in 2017. After a couple of years of dating, they finally tied the knot in 2021. The couple shares lovely moments from their lives with their followers on Instagram.

Allison also owned two dogs named Charlie and Shakira. Shakira passed away on June 22, 2020. She informed about the sad news to her followers on Instagram.

On New Year's Day 2023, both Brusdar and Allison announced their pregnancy through Instagram. They recently welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Brusdar Graterol's MLB career

Brusdar Graterol in World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

Brusdar Graterol was signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2014 as an international free agent.

Since then, he has played in both minor and major leagues. He has been associated with minor-league teams like DSL Twins, Gulf Coast Twins and Elizabethton Twins. He also earned the Southern League All-Stars honor in 2019 for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He made his MLB debut against Detroit Tigers on Sept. 1, 2019, and pitched a scoreless inning.

In 2020, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There, he won the World Series in 2020. He has proved his value to the team.

Graterol has notched up a win-loss record of 9-9, along with 115 strikeouts. He also has 143.3 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.14 and an ERA of 3.38.

