Who are Bryce Elder's parents? A look into family life of Atlanta Braves pitcher

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder has become quite popular with the team. People often wonder about his parents and family life.

Bryce's parents are Jeff and Kaci Elder. They welcomed Bryce into the world on May 19, 1999. His father, Jeff, was a basketball participant at Sam Houston State at the time. Bryce grew up alongside a brother named Erik who is a graduate of the University of Texas. Bryce also has a grandmother.

Bryce Elder's parents watch his debut game

Elder's parents are naturally very supportive of their son and his baseball dreams. All of them used to be fans of the Texas Rangers and now they are happy that their son is getting to be a part of baseball by playing for the Atlanta Braves.

His parents believe that one should never allow others to judge how good he is. Moreover, they also taught him to trust and believe in himself and work hard and everything will come true.

It seems that his parents' teachings are proving right for Bryce. Not only did he get selected for the Atlanta Braves team but also had an impressive debut for the team.

Bryce Elder's MLB career

Bryce Elder in Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins game

Elder has had an impressive debut for the Atlanta Braves. He showed promise during his time in the minor leagues. He played for teams like Rome Braves, Mississippi Braves, and the Gwinnett Stripers before being selected to play for the Atlanta Braves.

He also put on impressive spring training performances and started his 2023 season with the Gwinnett Stripers.

Elder developed a win-loss record of 5-4 with 79 strikeouts and a 2.60 earned run average. The Atlanta Braves team seems impressed with his pitching abilities. It is expected that they can utilize his potential to the fullest extent.

