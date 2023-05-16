Who is Cal Raleigh's father, Todd Raleigh? Mariners catcher considers dad a role model

Cal Raleigh, nicknamed "The Big Dumper" is one of the essential members of the Seattle Mariners in the MLB. He is the son of Todd and Stephanie Raleigh. His fans are interested in knowing who his father is.

Todd Raleigh is the father of Cal Raleigh. He is a former baseball player and later, a collegiate baseball coach. Todd Raleigh was born on March 27, 1969, in Swanton, Vermont, US. He attended Western Carolina University. He earned a Bachelor of Science - Sports Management degree from Western Carolina University in 1991 and a Master of Science- College administration from Western Carolina University in 1994.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He played collegiate baseball at Western Carolina University from 1988-91 and then joined the Boston Red Sox team as a catcher in 1991.

He eventually decided to become a baseball coach and has coached at several universities. These included assistant coaching positions at the University of Vermont (1992), Western Carolina University (1993-94), Belmont Abbey College (Division II) (1994), James Madison University (1995-98), East Carolina University (1999), Western Carolina University (2000-2007), and the University of Tennessee (2008-2011).

The Tennessee Volunteers improved under his direction, rising up in the postseason rankings from 91 in 2008 to 58 in 2009 and 45 in 2010.

He also received the SoCon Coach of the Year Awards in 2002 and 2007. It is because of his wide experience in playing and coaching baseball that Cal Raleigh considers him his role model.

Cal Raleigh's MLB career

Cal Raleigh in Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres game

Cal Raleigh is a well-known talent within the Seattle Mariners in the MLB. He recently became the first catcher to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the 112 years history of Fenway Park. It is all thanks to the motivation he receives from his father. He also became a nominee for both the Gold Gloves and the Silver Slugger as a catcher.

Raleigh has notched up a batting average of .207 with 36 home runs and 98 RBIs in his career. His career is still young and it is expected to develop further as he progresses toward the future.

Poll : 0 votes