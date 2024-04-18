Who is Cam Booser? A closer look at the 31-year-old rookie pitcher set to make MLB debut with Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are promoting Triple-A pitcher Cam Booser to the big league squad. Manager Alex Cora is looking to provide some depth to his pitching staff, which is experiencing quite a bit of injuries.

Booser will meet with the big league squad during their three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be his first appearance in Major League Baseball when he steps on the mound.

Cam Booser has been extremely effective this season at the Triple-A level. Through 6.2 innings of work, the lefty has an eye-popping 15 strikeouts. He has worked hard to get to where he is, and soon, all that hard work will pay off.

Cam Booser's career has been a journey

Cam Booser's journey to the big leagues has been a long one derailed by injuries. He broke his femur leading to surgery and also fractured his vertebrae in high school.

As a freshman in college, the lefty underwent Tommy John surgery and labrum surgery when he was in the minors. After shoulder surgery in 2015, he was hit by a car and broke a bone in his back.

Following a suspension from the league after testing positive for marijuana, Booser briefly retired. He became a carpenter for nearly three years before becoming a baseball coach in Washington.

Booser realized he still had it on the mound and went back to chase his dream. After spending some time with independent league teams before being signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022.

Booser would then sign a minor league deal with the Red Sox last season. He was a low-risk signing for the club and has turned heads as of late.

Do not be surprised if Booser is effective early. He has an extremely effective arsenal of pitches at his disposal.

