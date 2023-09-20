Who is Cam Eden? Everything you need to know about Blue Jays prospect set to make MLB debut

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced they had selected the contract of outfielder Cam Eden. They also optioned infielder Ernie Clement and designated Mason McCoy for assignment.

Toronto recalled Clemente and selected McCoy when Bichette went on the IL. Now that Bichette is healthy, the team believes the roster spot would be better utilized with Eden's speed.

Eden is an outfielder selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played college baseball at the University of California, where he shined. In three seasons, he hit .313 with 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Eden has the ability to play all three outfield positions with confidence. He has even played some shortstop and second base in college before transitioning to the outfield.

Cam Eden will be a problem on the basepaths

One thing that stands out in Cam Eden's game is his speed. This season, he has stolen 57 bases and has only been gunned down four times. He could be a great option for this team coming off the bench.

Speed is essential in the postseason. Advancing 90 feet could be the difference between a team winning and losing a series. Just look back at the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.

The Blue Jays have 11 games remaining on their schedule and must finish out strong. They hold onto the second AL Wild Card spot, with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners tied for the final spot.

The Blue Jays have two series against the New York Yankees and two against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish the season. Despite the disappointing season the Yankees have had, they are not a team to overlook.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can finish the year strong and hold onto their Wild Card spot.