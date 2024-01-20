"Who?" "Can he play RF?" - White Sox fans unimpressed by one-year deal for veteran pitcher John Brebbia

John Brebbia has reportedly signed with the Chicago White Sox. Brebbia's contract is worth $5.5 million for one year, with a $4 million salary for 2024 and a $6 million mutual option or a $1.5 million buyout for 2025.

MLB insider Jon Morosi shared the news on social media, and it's clear that White Sox fans are in the mood to troll the team's management.

“Source: John Brebbia has signed with the White Sox,” Jon Morosi tweeted.

Brebbia, 33, is a versatile pitcher who played for the San Francisco Giants in 2023. He appeared in 40 games, starting 10 and finishing six, with a 3.99 ERA in 39.1 innings and 47 strikeouts.

However, the Chicago White Sox have not made any significant signings this offseason. They have made a few trades, waived some players, and signed several deals to avoid arbitrations, including Dylan Cease and Nicky Lomez. They have not offered anyone a long-term deal, which has left Chicago fans dissatisfied with the team.

What’s next for the White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox had their worst season in 2023 since 1950, winning only 61 games and losing 101 to become the second-to-last team in the AL Central division. They last qualified for the postseason two years ago and for the World Series in 2005. Despite their devastating season, they have not taken any significant action to turn things around.

The White Sox are in a tough division, which includes teams such as the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians and Twins are adding depth to their rosters, while players like Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks have declined the club's offers to test free agency, which has weakened the team.

To redeem themselves, there are still a few weeks left before spring training starts, and the White Sox's main focus should be on adding players who can help them reach the postseason.

