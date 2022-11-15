Who is Caroline O'Connor? Meet the new Miami Marlins President of Business Operations

The Miami Marlins' offseason of change continues. The team has named Caroline O'Connor the new President of Business Operations. It's a historic move. The Marlins are now the first North American sports franchise to have a female president and general manager serving simultaneously.

"Continuing to advance to new levels. Congrats Caroline" - Miami Marlins

Caroline O'Connor was originally brought into the Marlins organization by Derek Jeter in 2017. She served as senior vice president and chief of staff. In 2019, she became the Chief Operating Officer.

O'Connor has worked her way up the organizational ladder. She becomes only the second woman to serve as president for an MLB team. Catie Griggs was hired by the Seattle Mariners as President of Business Operations back in July 2021. Women are finally getting the opportunity to excel in major front office roles.

O'Connor received her BA from Rutgers University in Computer Information Systems before receiving her MBA in Finance at NYU Stern School of Business. Before joining the Miami Marlins, Caroline O'Connor spent time with IBM, UBS Investment Bank, and Morgan Stanley.

O'Connor and Ng will continue to break barriers for women in sports. These women will inspire future generations of girls to follow their dreams.

Caroline O'Connor is not the only major Marlins' move this offseason

The hiring of O'Connor is the latest move in a busy offseason for the Marlins. The team recently announced the hiring of Skip Schumaker as their new manager, the 16th in the club's history. Jon Jay was also appointed their new first base coach.

"Miami #Marlins manager Skip Schumaker getting the band back together, hires former #STLCards teammate Jon Jay, a Miami native, to be the first-base coach, as @katiejwoo first reported" - Bob Nightengale

Schumaker and Jay are part of a re-vamped coaching staff for a struggling Marlins franchise. They will be joined by Jody Reed and former MLB catcher Rod Barajas, who were hired earlier this offseason.

