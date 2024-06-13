Who is Carson Williams? Exploring the career of Rays' emerging shortstop talent

Carson Williams is yet another talented infielder working his way up through the Tampa Bay Rays organization. As one of the top clubs in the MLB when it comes to developing young talent, Williams has continued to improve in the minor leagues.

This development could eventually result in Carson Williams eventually working his way onto the MLB roster. At 20, Williams has been tremendous so far this season with the Tampa Bay Rays' Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits.

Through 49 games this season, Williams has posted an excellent .294 batting average with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

"Carson Williams mashed his 9th and 10th home runs tonight. Now up to 10 HR and 15 SB in 48 G. #RaysUp"

According to the MLB, Williams is ranked as the Tampa Bay Rays' number two prospect behind only Junior Caminero. He may not earn a shot in the majors until some point next season, but the future is bright for the young shortstop.

Williams was born on June 25, 2003, in San Diego, California. He was raised in the area, starring for the Torrey Pines High School team. Although he was committed to playing baseball for the University of California, Berkeley, he got selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 28th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Carson Williams began his minor league career at only 18

After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays, Williams opted not to attend the University of California, Berkeley, instead joining the Rays' minor system.

In 2021, Williams played with the Rays' rookie-level team in the Florida Complex League, He only appeared in 11 games during his first year, posting an impressive .282 batting average.

"Carson Williams 3-5, 2 home runs in Double-A. Rays 20 year old, future starting SS. .294/.373/.552"

Since 2021, Williams has steadily climbed the minor league ranks for the Tampa Bay Rays and could be on the verge of a Triple-A promotion given his success this season.

It remains to be seen how long it will be before he's given a shot in the MLB, but given the fact that Junior Caminero has yet to earn a promotion this season, it could be some time.

