Who is Ceddanne Rafaela? Everything you need to know about Red Sox prospect making MLB debut vs Astros

Boston Red Sox fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the club's future as the team has promoted their number three prospect Ceddanne Rafaela to the MLB. The 22-year-old is an intriguing player for the Red Sox thanks to his combination of speed and power.

Expand Tweet

"The @RedSox are calling up their No. 3 prospect, Ceddanne Rafaela, for what would be his MLB debut, per @IanMBrowne. MLB's No. 77 overall prospect has posted a .869 OPS with 20 homers and 36 steals across two levels this year" - @MLBPipeline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it is not expected that Ceddanne Rafaela will immediately jump into the starting lineup, it may not be long before he can prove himself at the MLB level. With the Red Sox fighting for a postseason spot, the team will also look toward the future and allow some of their top prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills at the major league level.

A versatile infielder and outfielder, Rafaela was born in Willemstad, Curacao. The electric prospect was signed by the Sox as an amateur, securing a modest bonus of $10,000. Now, that signing looks like a bargain as he has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Boston's system.

So far this season, Rafaela has been dominant in his time at Double-A and Triple-A. In 108 combined games, the talented youngster has produced across the board, recording 20 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases, while also maintaining a .302 batting average. Now, he will look to keep those numbers rolling with the Boston Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

"Ceddanne Rafaela has destroyed it at every level in the minors. A+: .330 AVG, 962 OPS, 9 HR, 36 RBI. AA: .285 AVG, .800 OPS, 18 HR, 87 RBI. AAA: .312 AVG, .988 OPS, 14 HR, 42 RBI. 115 SB in 424 minor league games. Electric player." - @iJordanMoore

Ceddanne Rafaela could be the next Boston Red Sox star

While the major story of the week has been the return of Mookie Betts to Boston for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the promotion of Rafaela could be a preview of their next star.

Mookie has been one of the best players in the MLB since his debut, so this is not saying that he will be him, but Rafaela could be the next top-tier talent for the Red Sox. He, along with top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony could help usher in the next era of baseball in Boston.