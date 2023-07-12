Who is Roman Anthony? Details on Red Sox prospect skyrocketing up rankings

The Boston Red Sox saw one of their prospects, Roman Anthony, skyrocket up recent rankings, landing in the top 10. This is a prestigious spot for players battling to make it to MLB and often puts a spotlight on them in the minor leagues.

Anthony is only 19 years old and is already making waves in the baseball world. He was recently promoted to the High-A league, an important step in his development process. He is a outfielder who has shown great athletiscm on defense and consistent greatness on offense.

Tyler Milliken summarized what makes Anthony such an exciting player via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



That’s one spot ahead of Marcelo Mayer on their list



Since his promotion to High-A, he’s slashed .362/.486/.845/1.331 with 7 HR, 5 2B, and 1 3B. Insanity.



Roman Anthony is now ranked as the #9 prospect in all of baseball, per @baseballpro That’s one spot ahead of Marcelo Mayer on their listSince his promotion to High-A, he’s slashed .362/.486/.845/1.331 with 7 HR, 5 2B, and 1 3B. Insanity. Roman Anthony is now ranked as the #9 prospect in all of baseball, per @baseballpro.That’s one spot ahead of Marcelo Mayer on their list 👀Since his promotion to High-A, he’s slashed .362/.486/.845/1.331 with 7 HR, 5 2B, and 1 3B. Insanity.https://t.co/ycwDd0rHj2

"Roman Anthony is now ranked as the #9 prospect in all of baseball, per @baseballpro.That’s one spot ahead of Marcelo Mayer on their list" - Tyler Milliken

The Red Sox and their fans cannot wait to see more of Anthony as he continues to develop. Their other top prospect, Marcelo Mayer, being one spot behind Anthony means the Red Sox will have a revamped roster soon enough.

His impressive speed was put on display recently, seen in this video posted to Twitter by Greenville Drive.

x-Greenville Drive @GreenvilleDrive Roman Anthony with the best RBI-triple you'll see today.



Drive 7, Braves 1 Roman Anthony with the best RBI-triple you'll see today.Drive 7, Braves 1 https://t.co/bTl6HSB4gh

The Boston Red Sox could be a top team in baseball for years to come with Anthony leading them.

Roman Anthony is part of an exciting future for the Boston Red Sox

Having top prospects in a team's farm system can go a long way to helping a team shape its future. The more it believes it can get MLB-caliber players through the farm system, it knows what to look for in free agency. These players are still years away from a debut in the big leagues, but the future is bright.

The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles aren't going anywhere, so the Red Sox need these prospects to pan out. Roman Anthony has all the tools to do so, and could become a household name sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes