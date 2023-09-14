Who are Chris Antonetti and David Forst? Details on reported top candidates to take over Red Sox leadership position

The Boston Red Sox have entered a new era of baseball with the news that the team has fired former chairman Chaim Bloom. The much-maligned Bloom was relieved of his duties on Thursday, with the franchise opting to move in a different direction for the remainder of the season and the future.

"Chris Antonetti and David Forst are two names being mentioned in the industry today as potential candidates to become the next Red Sox president of baseball operations.@MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

The Red Sox organization, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group, will likely take its time in finding Chaim Bloom's replacement. That being said, two names have emerged as potential candidates to step into the coveted role with one of the most iconic teams in sports.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Chris Antonetti and David Forst have emerged as early candidates to take over the vacant position. While it will be unsurprising if more names appear as potential candidates, however, Antonetti and Forst being linked this early could be significant.

Chris Antonetti, who is 49 years old, has a rich history of experience in baseball front offices and is currently the President of Baseball Operations for the Cleveland Guardians. The 2022 MLB Executive of the Year Award winner, Antonetti studied at both Georgetown University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"Woahhh Chris Antonetti would be a pretty significant loss for the #Guardians organization" - @MoreForYou_CLE

While the link between Antonetti and the state of Massachusetts is clear given his educational history, the fact that he has been a member of the Cleveland Guardians since 1999 may make it difficult to pry him away.

Here's a closer look at David Forst, who has also been linked to the vacant role with the Boston Red Sox

David Forst is another baseball executive who has been mentioned by Jon Morosi as another potential candidate for Chaim Bloom's vacant position. Currently, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, Forst was born in Santa Monica, California, and attended Havard University.

"Antonetti won Executive of the Year last season with the Guardians. CT native. David Forst is the GM of the Oakland Athletics, Harvard alum." - @JustinMLB

A former player, Forst never ended up reaching the major league level, however, he did attend spring training for the Boston Red Sox in 1999. In 2000, he joined the Oakland Athletics as a scout, eventually working his way up to general manager.

If Boston were to pursue David Forst, it would be a similar situation that his predecessor Billy Beane went through when the Red Sox tried to sign him away from Oakland.