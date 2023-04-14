Who is Chris Sale's wife, Brianne Aron? Personal life of Red Sox pitcher explored

Pitcher Chris Sale plays for the Boston Red Sox. Sale was born in Lakeland, Florida. He played baseball and basketball while attending Lakeland Senior High School, where he graduated.

Sale is wed to massage therapist and former model Brianne Aron. She was born in August 1989 in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Florida Gulf Coast University with a degree in public relations and communication.

"11 year Anniversary on Jan 11th! - brainnesale"

During their second year of college, Chris Sale and Brianne Aron's enchanting love story began. The pair attended Florida Gulf Coast University together. They made the decision to get married on November 11, 2011, in Fort Myers, Florida, USA.

Aron is quite active on social media and frequently posts amazing family photos.

"So happy we were able to celebrate @k4tiemott and @anowels17 marriage. We had such a nice time - Briannesale"

The couple are parents to three children. While still in college, the couple brought Rylan Sale, their first child, into the world in 2010. They had their second baby, Brayson, on December 14, 2016. Their third kid was born in November 2022.

Chris Sale's Professional Background

Sale was picked by the Chicago White Sox with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft. He received his first call-up to the main leagues on August 4, 2010, and two days later, he made his MLB debut.

Sale was dealt by the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox on December 6, 2016. He was chosen as the AL Sporting News Starting Pitcher of the Year after becoming the first pitcher to strike out 300 batters in a single season in 2017. He played a significant role in the Red Sox pitching rotation that led to the team's World Series victory in 2018.

Chris Sale and the Red Sox agreed a five-year, $145 million contract on March 23, 2019 (with $145 million guaranteed), which would cover the 2020–24 seasons as well as a vesting option for 2025. The average yearly wage under the contract is $29 million.

He was selected to seven MLB All-Star games between 2012 and 2018, and in 2015 and 2017, he led the American League in strikeouts.

