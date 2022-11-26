Who is Christian Yelich's girlfriend? Meet Emily Balkind

There is a chance that we have already seen the best of Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich. The 30-year-old outfielder, who was once one of the best players in baseball, has struggled to produce consistently in recent seasons. A former MVP, Yelich has been plagued by various injuries throughout his career, however, his 154 games played in 2022 were the most since 2017.

Ryan 🦌 @BrewPack8 Yelich is still a slightly above average player 4 years after his MVP. Bellinger going from MVP to non tendered 3 years later due to abysmal stats is one of the worst drop offs ever Yelich is still a slightly above average player 4 years after his MVP. Bellinger going from MVP to non tendered 3 years later due to abysmal stats is one of the worst drop offs ever

"Yelich is still a slightly above average player 4 years after his MVP. Bellinger going from MVP to non tendered 3 years later due to abysmal stats is one of the worst drop offs ever" - @BrewPack8

If Christian Yelich can remain healthy, he still has the talent to produce at an elite level for the Brewers, but that may only be an optimistic take on the declining outfielder.

Bry‘kee @lookbryand @Wyomingmlbnews @LazyYankee @Buster_ESPN They are a small market team and have a $26m albatross around their neck from a former MVP Yelich whose Barry bonds-like bat mysteriously disappeared the day he signed the deal. @Wyomingmlbnews @LazyYankee @Buster_ESPN They are a small market team and have a $26m albatross around their neck from a former MVP Yelich whose Barry bonds-like bat mysteriously disappeared the day he signed the deal.

"They are a small market team and have a $26m albatross around their neck from a former MVP Yelich whose Barry bonds-like bat mysteriously disappeared the day he signed the deal." - @lookbryand

Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Yelich found himself traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 for a package of Lewis Brinson, Isan Díaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto. He also won his first and only National League MVP award in the same season,.

Outside of baseball, Christian Yelich is currently dating the beautiful Emily Balkind. While there is no information on when the couple officially started dating, the pair have kept their relationship clear from their social media accounts.

"the feb vibe" - @emkiiitty

Emily hails from a well-established family based out of California. After finishing her education in a private school, Emily enrolled at San Diego State University, where she took up Political Science and Government as her major and graduated in 2014.

"#NewProfilePic" - @emkiiitty

She describes herself online as an entrepreneur and currently works as a real estate agent for the company Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

A look at Christian Yelich's MVP season

In 2018, Christian Yelich won his first career MVP award with the Milwaukee Brewers. The outfielder hit 36 home runs and 110 RBIs, while also stealing 22 bases. He finished the 2018 season with a .326 batting average and a career-high 1.000 OPS.

He has struggled to reach that level of play ever since, and while injuries have played a factor, when he is healthy, he has not produced at the level Brewers fans fell in love with either. Yelich finished the 2022 season with a .252 average, while also managing only 14 home runs through 154 games.

Poll : 0 votes