Who is Cory Blaser? Scary incident caps off wild finish to White Sox vs Tigers

Cory Blaser is a home plate umpire for the MLB. He recently faced a scary health incident during the Detroit Tigers vs the Chicago White Sox game on Saturday.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Just the most bizarre walk-off win you’re gonna see this year. Just the most bizarre walk-off win you’re gonna see this year. https://t.co/hKpOV9i5av

The incident occurred during the bottom of the tenth inning of the game. Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero was on the mound while White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was batting. Cisnero pitched a fastball, and while Anderson could not hit it, catcher Eric Haase failed to catch it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ball squarely hit home plate umpire Cory Blaser on the mask and knocked him down. This allowed Yoan Moncada to make the game-winning run and beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1.

Although Haase immediately attended to Blaser, the umpire could only get up and walk away with the support of the White Sox training staff.

It was indeed one of the most bizarre and scary wins for the Chicago White Sox and moved them to 25-35 with seven games in the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are four games out and fell to 26-30 with this loss.

Regarding the incident, noted baseball personality Jared Carrabis tweeted:

"Just the most bizarre walk-off win you're gonna see this year." (via SI.com)

According to White Sox writer Scott Merkin:

"Per MLB: Home plate umpire Cory Blaser is currently under evaluation following the final play. MLB will share any pertinent updates as they become available." (via The Spun.com)

Baseball fans have been sending their best wishes to umpire Cory Blaser, hoping he is OK and on his way to a full recovery.

Cory Blaser's umpiring career

Umpire Cory Blaser in Milwaukee Brewers v Colorado Rockies

Cory Blaser has been umpiring for 13 years, making his debut for the MLB on April 24, 2010. However, his professional umpiring career started in 2002.

Blaser umpired in the Pacific Coast League till 2013, working for a total of 346 games as a fill-in. He has also worked in the Arizona League, the Northeast League, the Midwest League, the Carolina League, the Eastern League, the Florida Instructional League, and the Arizona Instructional League.

He was made a full-time MLB umpire in 2014. Since then, he has umpired his first postseason game during the 2015 National League Wild Card Game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 2017 World Baseball Classic, the 2018 All-Star Game, the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and now, the 2023 MLB season.

During the off-season, Blaser works as an instructor at the Harry Wendelstedt Umpire School, which he also attended.

Poll : 0 votes