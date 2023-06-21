Who is Dallas Braden's wife, Megan Barrick? A glimpse into personal life of former MLB pitcher

Former Oakland Athletics' left-handed pitcher Dallas Braden works as an ESPN network television baseball commentator. He's married to Megan Braden, formerly Megan Barrick, who will be fighting against her husband on a brand-new Celebrity Family Feud episode.

Megan was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on June 6, 1990, to Larry and Judith Barrick. She has a half brother, Jason, from Larry's first marriage, who stays in Ohio. Larry is a computer systems analyst, while Judith is an occupational therapist and graduate of Cleveland State University.

Megan, a former cross-country runner, graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 2008 and moved to New York to pursue a modeling and acting career. She received scene study and audition technique training with Lisa Millilo at the Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Studio after relocating to California in 2011.

Megan Barrick participated in auditions and appeared in Memory Lane, FML The Series, NCIS: Los Angeles, and other shows in addition to a few short films. She also had an appearance in Cindy Alexander's "Wonderful" music video from 2012.

In season 2 of the televised version of Heather Rutman's blog, The Girl's Guide to Depravity, she plays Jenna.

Dallas Braden's broadcasting career

Dallas Braden joined ESPN in 2014 as a Baseball Tonight analyst before switching to the broadcast booth as a color commentator the next year.

Braden was transferred to the Monday Night Baseball booth by ESPN for the 2016 season. On April 26, 2017, Braden and several other ESPN staff members were let go.

He made his debut as a new field-level commentator for the A's broadcasts on NBC Sports California. In 2017, Braden and co-host Jared Carrabis launched the "Starting 9" podcast and Facebook Live program on Barstool Sports, which ran until 2021.

Dallas Braden started co-hosting Carrabis' new podcast "Baseball is Dead" for DraftKings in April 2022. On May 5, 2023, during a broadcast between the Oakland A's and the Kansas City Royals, Braden came under fire for his behavior.

