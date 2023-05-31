Did Dallas Braden celebrate Oakland Athletics' first series win by going shirtless? Topless A's fan's identity examined

It's been a difficult season for the Oakland Athletics, however, following the team's first series win, color commentator Dallas Braden was at the forefront of the celebration. The former A's pitcher went down to celebrate with the crowd, stripping down to a white tank top, while leading a singing and clapping rendition of We Will Rock You by Queen.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis A’s win one series and all hell breaks loose. A’s win one series and all hell breaks loose. https://t.co/oM1pk2E42G

Dallas Braden's celebration came in the wake of Oakland's 2-1 victory last night against the Atlanta Braves. The two teams will square off today at 3:37 pm EST, with the result determining if the Athletics sweep the Braves, which would easily be the highlight of the team's 2023 season so far.

While some have mocked Braden and the Athletics for celebrating their first series win, the fact that the series victory came against the Atlanta Braves is rather impressive. Currently, Oakland sits last in the entire MLB with a dreadful 12-45 record, whereas the Braves are among the top teams in the league with a 32-23 record.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Dallas Braden sees all your jokes and is dunking on them as the A’s are going for a sweep of the Braves Dallas Braden sees all your jokes and is dunking on them as the A’s are going for a sweep of the Braves https://t.co/cnVAwRXiSm

It's been a difficult few years for the Oakland Athletics with the team drastically cutting their payroll by trading away all of their top players, which has crushed the attendance at home games. It's refreshing to see the fans, as well as Dallas Braden, embrace any positivity this season, it is something refreshing to see in a rather negative world these days.

Not to mention the likely relocation of the Athletics to Las Vegas, it's nice to see the fans enjoying any positive moments while the team is still in Oakland. Here's hoping for a series sweep of the Atlanta Braves, simply to see which celebrations will happen after the game.

Who is Dallas Braden and why is he a prominent figure with the Oakland Athletics?

A former pitcher of the Oakland Athletics, Dallas Braden had a short but memorable MLB career, spending his entire five-year career with the club. At the end of his career, Braden finished with a 26-36 record with a career 4.16 ERA and 305 strikeouts.

While these numbers may seem a bit pedestrian, the reason Braden is beloved and will be remembered among fans is what he accomplished on May 9, 2010. Braden through the 19th perfect game in MLB history, throwing 109 pitches in the victory.

ESPN @espn



10 years ago, Dallas Braden threw a perfect game on Mother's Day and celebrated with his grandma Unbelievable10 years ago, Dallas Braden threw a perfect game on Mother's Day and celebrated with his grandma Unbelievable 🙌10 years ago, Dallas Braden threw a perfect game on Mother's Day and celebrated with his grandma ❤️ https://t.co/HplcdzIfyR

"Unbelievable. 10 years ago, Dallas Braden threw a perfect game on Mother's Day and celebrated with his grandma" - @espn

The reason this will forever be an iconic moment in baseball history is the story behind the incredible performance. Braden's perfect game came on Mother's Day, which held special significance for the pitcher as his mother passed away from melanoma. As Brad Pitt said in the film Moneyball, "How can you not be romantic about baseball?"

