Who is Dennis Kasumba? Ugandan baseball prodigy lands MLB Draft chance with viral training videos on social media

Dennis Kasumba, a 19-year-old baseball player from Uganda, is all set to play in the MLB draft league. It happened after his baseball practice skills and workout videos had gone viral on social media.

The MLB Draft League is a summer baseball league that showcases all the top baseball prospects for the MLB draft. Now, Dennis Kasumba is going to be a part of the league and have his dream fulfilled.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander KASUMBA UPDATE



He has made it to America!!



He was very overwhelmed by the airport but has made it safely and has so great help looking after him.



The journey is just beginning. Check out my interview with the 18yo catcher from Uganda



The youngster has posted around 100 practice skills videos on social media gaining him support and motivation. He regularly practised with barbells made of concrete, rocks, discarded car tyres and water bottles taped to his legs for support. These videos brought him to the notice of the MLB officials who finally helped him get to America. Regarding his opportunity, Kasumba stated:

"My dream is to play professional in the U.S. I feel very very very happy. I can't believe I'm here." (via Nbcnews.com)

His manager and former baseball player Rene Rivera is also full of praise for the youngster. He was the one who made the arrangements for Rivers to be brought into America. Rivera is also helping him settle into American life.

Dennis Kasumba is hoping to prove himself to the MLB officials and make a scope for himself to play in the MLB in future.

Dennis Kasumba's early life and baseball journey

Dennis Kasumba had a difficult early life

Dennis Kasumba had faced hard beginnings in his life. He was born in Gayaza, Uganda. His father died fighting the anti-government rebels, and his mother abandoned him as an infant. Since then, he has been raised by his grandmother.

Kasumba left school at eight to work at an abattoir slaughtering animals. At the same time, he developed an interest in playing baseball. This brought him to the attention of coach John Bosco Sempa, who volunteered to teach him to play baseball. He played baseball in the Ugandan National team in Giza. Salvador Perez is his favourite baseball player.

Kasumba's practice videos brought him to the notice of "Flippin Bats" host Ben Verlander, who contacted him. He contacted coaches regarding Dennis and told them about his talent. Finally, his efforts paid off when Dennis Kasumba was able to make it to America and got drafted into the MLB Draft League.

Now that he's in America, Dennis Kasumba wants to play professional baseball in MLB and become an MVP so that he can help and inspire his fellow countrymen.

