Who is Drew Rasmussen’s wife, Stevie? Rays pitcher's family life with high school sweetheart explored

Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Rasmussen is a popular pitcher for the team. In 2020, he crossed another important milestone when he married his high school sweetheart Stevie. Here's all you can know about Stevie Rasmussen.

Drew Rasmussen and Stevie Rasmussen (nee Peters) got to know each other in high school where they started dating each other. They were also best friends during their college days. At first, Stevie did not want to date an athlete, but Drew changed her mind regarding that. They carried out their romance for a long time before they got married.

Stevie and Drew had to go through a lot of adversity in their lives. Stevie revealed that their main relationship developed when Drew had to undergo his first Tommy John Surgery. She was always fully supportive of Drew Rasmussen even in those trying times. She even identified herself as Drew's wife even before they were married. They had to depend on student loans to carry on with their lives.

Drew Rasmussen and Stevie finally got married to each other in 2020. She continues to support him in every endeavor in his life. She regularly watches the games that he plays in.

Do Drew Rasmussen and Stevie Rasmussen have children?

Drew and Stevie Rasmussen with their son Rhett

Drew Rasmussen and Stevie Rasmussen do indeed have a child. Their son, Rhett was born on September 6, 2022.

Drew and Stevie Rasmussen have a happy and healthy life with themselves and their child. They have also managed to juggle their professional and personal lives pretty well.

