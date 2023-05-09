Who is Eduardo Perez's father, Tony Perez? Under fire announcer's dad was a former baseball great

The famed seven-time all-star Tony Perez, a Cuban-American former professional baseball player, coach, and manager, is the father of Eduardo Perez, an American former professional baseball player, coach, and current television sports color commentator.

Happy “80th” Birthday to the best role model and father any man could ever have! Looking great and still teaching me how to be a better man, husband, father and friend. I love you! Happy 80th Birthday to the best father a son can have! I love you! - perezed1

Tony Perez is one of the most popular Cincinnati Reds players in history. He is also known by the nicknames "Big Dog," "Big Doggie," "Doggie," and "The Mayor of Riverfront." Pérez was born in 1942 in Ciego de Avila, Cuba. Later, Tony played shortstop for Central Violeta, the baseball club at the Mill.While playing for the Camagüey sugar plant squad in 1960 at the age of 17, Reds scout Tony Pacheco signed him to a professional contract.

In 2000, Pérez received 385 of the 499 votes cast, or 77.15% of the vote, to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. At a pre-game ceremony conducted in 2001 at Pacific Bell Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, Pérez was honored as a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame.

Eduardo Perez of ESPN apologizes for his controversial comment

On Sunday Night Baseball this past weekend, baseball commentator for ESPN Eduardo Perez said something controversial regarding Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Perez questioned Tatis's reputation as a superstar during the broadcast, drawing a comparison between him and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He said, "That's what a superstar looks like, Nando."

"As soon as I said it, I cringed."@PerezEd explains and apologizes for his comments on Sunday Night Baseball.

Eduardo Perez apologized for his remarks on Monday, saying that, while he still stands by it, he didn't want for it to be taken the way it was.

