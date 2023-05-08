Who is ESPN announcer Eduardo Pérez? Broadcaster under fire after Fernando Tatis Jr. jab

Eduardo Pérez is a former professional baseball player, coach, and current color analyst for televised sports.

From 1993 through 2006, Eduardo Pérez played outfield, first base, and third base for the Nippon Professional Baseball League and Major League Baseball.

The younger son of Tony Pérez, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Pituka Pérez, Eduardo was born in Cincinnati. Pérez went to Robinson School, a private, college-preparatory secondary school in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He studied political science at Florida State University.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Pérez, Eduardo's brother, played one season in the Cincinnati Reds' minor league system after graduating from Xavier University.

"We are live on @espn from #Omaha: Arkansas vs. Florida State #collegeworldseries2019 #ncaabaseball #NCAA #TheGreatestShowOnDirt #CWS #CWS2019" - perezed1

In 1993, Pérez took part in his debut game in a big league. 1997 was his most productive season with the Cincinnati Reds. Throughout his career, Pérez was also renowned for several significant pinch-hit home runs, including three in a single season (2002).

Eduardo Pérez got married to Mirba Rivera in December 2000. The couple's only child, Andreana, was born in 2003. San Juan, Puerto Rico, serves as the family's primary abode. Miami, Florida is where the family presently resides.

"Ahhh! Those seventies. How can we forget? Guess who had a bad hair day?" - perezed1

ESPN analyst Eduardo Pérez criticizes Fernando Tatis Jr. during Padres defeat

During the series-deciding game between the Padres and Dodgers on Sunday night, baseball color commentator Eduardo Pérez got himself into some trouble.

The ESPN commentator appeared to imply that 24-year-old San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. wasn't a genuine MLB superstar in his attack on Tatis.

Tatis was told by Pérez after Betts' game-tying home run:

"That's what a superstar looks like, Nando."

“That’s what a superstar looks like, Nando” - talkinbaseball

The tone of Perez's message, which seemed to suggest that Tatis should strive to follow Betts (who has long been one of MLB's top players) more closely, made that much obvious.

The Dodgers eventually prevailed 5-2 in extra innings. Tatis went 1-for-5 with one run scored and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Poll : 0 votes