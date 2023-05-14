Who is Eric Hosmer's wife, Kacie McDonnell? A glimpse into the personal life of Chicago Cubs Infielder

Eric Hosmer is a popular infielder for the Chicago Cubs in the MLB. On, December 31, 2021, he completed a significant milestone in his life when he married his longtime fiancee Kacie McDonnell.

Kacie McDonnell was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania on July 30, 1990. She attended Nativity BVM High School and later attended Villanova University. She graduated in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in communications.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She started her career in sports at WTXF-TV where she delivered reports for the Philadelphia Eagles for Good Day Philadelphia. She also spent two years at KSHB -TV in Kansas City as a sideline reporter for Sporting Kansas. Moreover, she served as an anchor for the New England Sports Network, covering professional sports in Boston. Finally, she also covered her alma mater Villanova University playing and winning the titles in Turner Sports in 2016 and 2018. Now, she is a Fox News talent on Fox Business as the host of Mansion Global.

Kacie met Eric Hosmer when she was working in Kansas City, while the latter was playing for the Kansas City Royals in April 2015. They soon started dating each other. However, their relationship has seen its ups and downs, as they engaged in 2020 but later called it off in 2021. However, after staying some time apart, they got back together again and finally tied the knot on December 31, 2021.

Do Eric Hosmer and Kacie McDonnell Hosmer have children?

Eric Hosmer and his wife Kacie McDonnell do have a child. They share a boy Jack, who was born in September 2022. Kacie has posted a lot of pictures of baby Jack on social media.

Poll : 0 votes