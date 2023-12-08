Who is Felipe Vazquez? Former Pirates All-Star deported to Venezuela after sexual assault conviction

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Felipe Vazquez, a former Pirates pitcher, was sent back to his home country of Venezuela this week. This is two-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of abusing a Westmoreland County girl who was thirteen at the time. According to officials, Vazquez, 32, was returned to Venezuela on December 1.

"The US deports Venezuelan major league player Felipe Vázquez, former Pittsburgh Pirates player, who was found guilty of several charges, including assault of a minor under 16 years of age and 10 charges related to child sexual abuse material" - CronicaPolicial

During the 2018 season, the two-time All-Star started a nearly two-year relationship with the teenager after they first became intimate in 2017. He had legally changed his last name to Vazquez in honor of his sister. Police claim that the two met on social media in July 2017. The girl was 13 then. Rivero drove to her home in Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, around a month later while her parents were out of town.

Later, the former Pirates pitcher was arrested in Pennsylvania following multiple child sexual abuse charges. These later turned out to be true. Now, the defamed LHP has been deported back to his own country. Many baseball fans are calling this a wise move by the authorities.

Felipe Vazquez was once a promising pitcher in the MLB

To acquire Mark Melancon in the 2015 MLB season, Felipe Vazquez was dealt from the Washington Nationals to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 73 appearances, he posted a 1.67 ERA, 21 saves and a breakout season in 2017.

In January 2018, the Pirates extended his contract by $22.5 million for four years in recognition of his outstanding performance. In 2018, he was selected for the All-Star Game and concluded the campaign with a 2.70 ERA in 70 games and a career-high 37 saves.

"Here is the pitch of the night, courtesy of Felipe Vazquez: 83 mph slider that starts at Jake Lamb’s head, then breaks his back as it darts over the plate" - TheReelIJZ

He was even better the following season, making his second appearance in the All-Star Game. He recorded 28 saves and pitched to a career-best 1.65 ERA in 56 games before he was involved in legal issues.

Vazquez, also known as "The Nightmare," signed with the Pirates in 2016. According to MLB.com, he closed games with 86 save totals from 2017 to 2019. He also went on to win two National League All-Star team nods. But this particular incident has forever marred his playing career with bitter memories.

