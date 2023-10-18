Who are the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists? Exploring all nominees for prestigious defensive honor

The Gold Glove award is one of the most prestigious defensive awards in baseball. The top defenders from every single position get a chance to come away with some excellent hardware.

The Gold Glove is doled out to every position in both leagues, so there are two at shortstop, first base, center field, and everywhere else. Here's who has been nominated so far.

Who can win a Gold Glove?

In the American League, there are several talented players. The Texas Rangers have a few nominations, as do the New York Yankees. Here they are per position:

Pitcher

José Berríos of the Toronto Blue Jays is on the list. He is joined by Minnesota Twins aces Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez.

Catcher

Jonah Heim of the Rangers leads the nominations behind the plate. He's joined by two AL East catchers:

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

Adley Rutschman, BAL

First base

Nathaniel Lowe is another Texas Ranger with a nomination, this time at first base. He's joined by Baltimore Orioles star Ryan Mountcastle and Yankees' infielder Anthony Rizzo.

Second base

Mauricio Dubón earned a nomination for his time spent at second with the Houston Astros. He's joined by rival Marcus Semien and Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Giminez.

Third base

Alex Bregman joins his Astros teammates with a nomination, as well as:

Matt Chapman, TOR

José Ramírez, CLE

Shortstop

There are a trio of talented shortstops up for the award here:

Carlos Correa, MIN

Corey Seager, TEX

Anthony Volpe, NYY

Left field

Austin Hays of the Orioles, Steve Kwan of the Guardians and Daulton Varsho of the Blue Jays earned nominations in left.

Center field

Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners), Kevin Kiermaier (Blue Jays), and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) earned nominations in the middle of the outfield.

Right field

Astros' star Kyle Tucker, Rangers' outfielder Adolis García, and Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Verdugo will battle it out for the Gold Glove in right field.

In the National League, the defense was spectacular this season.

Pitcher

Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies earned nominations on the mound.

Catcher

San Francisco Giants backstop Patrick Bailey is joined by Gabriel Moreno from the Arizona Diamondbacks and JT Realmuto of the Phillies in this position.

First base

Freddie Freeman earned another Gold Glove nomination at first. He is joined by Carlos Santana (time with both Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers), and Christian Walker of Arizona.

Second base

Chicago Cubs star Nico Hoerner, Ha-Seong Kim from the San Diego Padres and Bryson Stott of Philly were nominated at second base.

Third base

The hot corner saw Ke'Bryan Hayes nominated once again from the Pirates. He is joined by Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley and Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor earned a Gold Glove nomination

Francisco Lindor had another sterling season for the New York Mets. He'll be up against Dansby Swanson of the Cubs and Ezequiel Tovar of the Rockies.

Left field

In left field, Ian Happ from Chicago, David Peralta of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Eddie Rosario from Atlanta will be searching for their Gold Glove award.

Center field

Braves superstar Michael Harris II had another excellent defensive season. So did Brenton Doyle of the Rockies and Alek Thomas of the Diamondbacks.

Right field

Mookie Betts earned another Gold Glove nomination in right. He is joined by Padres' star Fernando Tatis Jr. and Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals.