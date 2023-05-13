Who are Francisco Lindor's parents Maria and Miguel, and what is their ethnicity? Personal life and family heritage of New York Mets star

Francisco Lindor is currently one of the best New York Mets. Let's discuss Lindor's personal life and family heritage.

Francisco Lindor with father Miguel Angel Lindor

Francisco Lindo was born in Puerto Rico to Miguel Angel Lindor and Maria Serrano. He is the third child in a family of four children. They are Puerto Rican. His parents divorced when he was a kid. The reason for their divorce is unknown. However, they still maintain good friends.

Francisco Lindor with mother Maria Serrano

Miguel began teaching Francisco how to play baseball when he was only four. Later, he would hit ground balls from the top of a hill while Francisco would try to catch them at the bottom of the hill.

Maria, meanwhile, was the center of the family. She used to take Francisco to the field, so he could play. According to Lindor, she is the best cook, and he loves eating her food.

Neither Miguel nor Maria ever made any compromises when it came to Francisco's future. Miguel moved to Orlando from Puerto Rico to support his son's baseball career. At that time, Francisco was enrolled at the Montverde Academy School, which is known for its athletic program. While there, Francisco often face issues because of a language barrier and used to call his mother and cry.

Francisco Lindor continues to share a loving relationship with both his mother and father.

Francisco Lindor's MLB career

Francisco Lindor in New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds game

Franciso Lindor is one of the best veterans in the MLB. Playing for the Cleveland Indians and later New York Mets has shaped him into the player that he is today. He has proved his worth to both these teams and continues to do so.

Lindor has notched up a batting average of .275 with 1,203 hits in his career. He also has 190 home runs to his credit. Additionally, he has 129 stolen bases and 611 RBIs. He is expected to be considered one of the best in the business in the future.

