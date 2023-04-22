Who is George Springer's wife, Charlise Castro? A glimpse into the married life Toronto Blue Jays star

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer is a popular outfielder. In 2018, he completed another important milestone by getting married to his wife Charlise Castro. Get to know all about Charlise Castro.

Charlise Castro was born on May 13, 1973, in Saugerties, New York. She is the daughter of Angel and Jenelle Castro. She also grew up with a brother named Andre Castro.

She was a student at Kingston High School and was an expert in both academics and sports. She captained the softball team and also played volleyball and basketball. Her Division I scholarship helped her move into college. She also played softball at the University of Albany. She graduated with a degree in communications and later acquired a degree in business administration from the University of Saint Rose.

George Springer and Charlise Castro met each other at an international game. They interacted and started dating each other. They eventually lived together for a few years before finally marrying each other on January 20, 2018.

Castro advocates healthy living. She is a fitness enthusiast who often posts recipes and workouts to help her followers reach their fitness goals. She is also an advocate of mental health and inspires her followers to have positive mental health.

Do George Springer and Charlise Castro have children?

George Springer and Charlise Castro do indeed have children. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018. They named him George Chelston Springer IV. The couple continues to live a happy and blissful life alongside each other and their child George.

Charlise Castro often posts moments of their lives on her Instagram account showing her fans her happy family. It is expected that the couple will continue to live a happy and blissful life while juggling both their professional and personal lives.

